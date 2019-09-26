UrduPoint.com
2600 Patients Of Dengue Being Treated In Rawalpindi Hospitals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Dogar Thursday underlined the need that the students must play their active role in dissemination the message about dengue door to door.

Addressing a seminar held here at Government Girls College Rehmatabad.

He said women are the half of the population and expressed hope that their active participation would help in elimination of dengue.

He said dengue can only be eliminated with coordinated and combined efforts because dengue is our common enemy, therefore every single individual and government departments must discharge their responsibilities for the elimination of dengue with devotion and diligence.

He informed that 2,600 patients of dengue admitted and are being treated in the hospitals and pointed out that the dengue situation is alarming and patient's numbers are increasing day by day.

He made it clear that fatal dengue virus could be controlled by taking precautionary measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Farah Agha said on the special directives of Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar that steps are being taken to eliminate the dengue and she appreciated the role of educational institutions to control the dengue.

