UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,669 Corona Tests Conducted In One Day: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

2,669 corona tests conducted in one day: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government has increased the coronavirus testing capacity and conducted 2,669 tests in all its laboratories in the province in one day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government has increased the coronavirus testing capacity and conducted 2,669 tests in all its laboratories in the province in one day.

"In total, we have conducted over 46,000 tests until now.

We are conducting daily review of cases and are monitoring the situation accordingly," she said.

Dr Yasmin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sadrar Usman Buzdar were personally monitoring all efforts to control coronavirus in the province.

"With the increase in testing capacity, we will be able to improve the efforts to control the spread of the virus," she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves ordinance to provide incentives t ..

1 minute ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announces policy for ..

1 minute ago

Rupee recovers Rs 3.31 against dollar in interbank ..

1 minute ago

Khalifa Foundation launches &#039;Ramadan Ration&# ..

8 minutes ago

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500

6 minutes ago

129 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.