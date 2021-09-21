2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,697,489 (2.697 million) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,697,489 (2.697 million) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,086,509 citizens had been given the first dose while 559,710 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 29,628 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,642 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 445,319 first doses and 296,879 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.