UrduPoint.com

2.69m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:03 PM

2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 2,697,489 (2.697 million) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,697,489 (2.697 million) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 2,086,509 citizens had been given the first dose while 559,710 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 29,628 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,642 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 445,319 first doses and 296,879 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile P

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

8 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

23 minutes ago
 Man electrocuted to death

Man electrocuted to death

2 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' D ..

UK Investigating Leakage of Afghan Interpreters' Details on Email - Ministry of ..

8 minutes ago
 Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to ..

The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.