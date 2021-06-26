UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Corona Patients Under Treatment In KTH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

27 corona patients under treatment in KTH

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has 106 beds for Corona patients and presently 27 Corona patients are admitted in the hospital, an official of the administration told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has 106 beds for Corona patients and presently 27 Corona patients are admitted in the hospital, an official of the administration told media men here on Saturday.

While sharing details, he said the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and six patients are in intensive care at the hospital on bipolar and ventilators.

The official informed that 15 patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels and a patient died due to corona.

Related Topics

Died Media

Recent Stories

No need to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list:Shah ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,665 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

Rain spell likely to start from Sunday

3 minutes ago

A robbery accused injures in an encounter

3 minutes ago

Cattle thief gang busted, cattle recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.