27 corona patients under treatment in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has 106 beds for Corona patients and presently 27 Corona patients are admitted in the hospital, an official of the administration told media men here on Saturday.

While sharing details, he said the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and six patients are in intensive care at the hospital on bipolar and ventilators.

The official informed that 15 patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels and a patient died due to corona.