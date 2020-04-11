UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27 Patients Of COVID-19 Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

27 patients of COVID-19 recovered in Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen Saturday said that 27 patients of COVID-19 recovered completely here at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen Saturday said that 27 patients of COVID-19 recovered completely here at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital.

In a statement issued here, he maintained that out of 109 persons in Multan Quarantine arrived in Muzaffargarh.

Among these, 23 were tested positive. The persons were shifted at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. The other persons were put into isolation in their respective houses, Shoaib Tareen added.

He said presently, 50 patients of COVID-19 were undertreatment in the hospital adding all were in stable condition.

Every possible facility was given to the patients in the hospital, he said.

Related Topics

Multan Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

3 minutes ago

39,823 women get financial assistance under Ehsas ..

3 minutes ago

Inmate found dead after Siberian prison riot: offi ..

3 minutes ago

7 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

KP govt announces Rs1mn package for journalists di ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to make l arrangements to bring back all Paki ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.