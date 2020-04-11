27 patients of COVID-19 recovered in Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen Saturday said that 27 patients of COVID-19 recovered completely here at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen Saturday said that 27 patients of COVID-19 recovered completely here at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital.

In a statement issued here, he maintained that out of 109 persons in Multan Quarantine arrived in Muzaffargarh.

Among these, 23 were tested positive. The persons were shifted at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. The other persons were put into isolation in their respective houses, Shoaib Tareen added.

He said presently, 50 patients of COVID-19 were undertreatment in the hospital adding all were in stable condition.

Every possible facility was given to the patients in the hospital, he said.