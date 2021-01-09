UrduPoint.com
272 Beds Fixed For Coronavirus Patients At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:41 PM

Nishtar Medical university and hospital have fixed 272 beds for coronavirus patients at the hospital due to prevailing second wave of COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical university and hospital have fixed 272 beds for coronavirus patients at the hospital due to prevailing second wave of COVID-19.

Around 80 beds were fixed at isolation ward for coronavirus suspected patients, 98 beds for confirmed patients and 94 beds were fixed at ICU-HDU.

According to today's report, as many as 112 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital from which 47 confirmed as coronavirus patients.

The 21 out of total 55 ventilators were also lying vacant at Nishtar hospital.

It's worth mentioning here that 3766 patients were admitted at Nishtar hospital so far after new coronavirus wave from which 1421 were confirmed patients. 942 patients got healthy and returned to their homes while 373 patients died so far.

