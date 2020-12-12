2,729 new Coronavirus cases reported; 71 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 45,124 as 2,729 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 45,124 as 2,729 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy One corona patients, 66 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 71 deaths during last 24 hours 50 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 355 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,765 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, ICT 51 percent, Peshawar31 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 48 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar 61 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 41,426 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,537 in Sindh, 16,234 in Punjab, 5,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,695 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 439 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 483 in AJK.

Around 381,208 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 435,056 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,620, Balochistan 17,696, GB 4,775, ICT 34,300, KP 51,404, Punjab 126,526 and Sindh 192,735.

About 8,724 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,132 Sindh among 22 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 3,320 in Punjab 32 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital, 1,455 in KP five of them died in hospital, 358 in ICT five of them died in hospital, 173 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 188 two of them died in hospital on Friday in AJK.

A total of 5,990,168 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,026 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.