2,731 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 105 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:43 PM

2,731 new Coronavirus cases reported; 105 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 48,369 as 2,731 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 48,369 as 2,731 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

One Hundred and Five corona patients, 98 of whom were under treatment in hospital and seven in their respective homes or quarantines died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 105 deaths during last 24 hours 70 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 316 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 48 percent, ICT 46 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 42 percent, Multan 41 percent, Peshawar64 percent and Karachi 37 percent.

Some 38,028 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,289 in Sindh, 16,931 in Punjab, 4,134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,375 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 506 in Balochistan, 374 in GB, and 419 in AJK.

Around 388,598 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 445,977 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,771, Balochistan 17,796, GB 4,799, ICT 35,203, KP 53,253, Punjab 128,673 and Sindh 198,482.

About 9,010 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,222 Sindh among 55 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Tuesday, 3,452 in Punjab 26 of them died in hospital and Four out of hospital on Tuesday, 1,489 in KP 12 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 379 in ICT Two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 176 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 99 in GB and 193 in AJK where two of them died in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 6,136,799 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,066 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

More Stories From Health

