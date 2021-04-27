275 FIRs lodged against violators of Corona SOPs: Kamran Bangash

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs have been intensified across the province and registered FIRs against 275 persons.

Kamran Bangash said that 19038 operations were carried out in different districts during the last 24 hours for violation of SOPs.

He said that 204 businesses outlets were sealed while 5554 individuals and businesses were issued warnings for violation of SOPs.

Fines amounting to Rs.687,941 have been collected by imposing fines on 851 persons and businesses, said Kamran Bangash.

Kamran Bangash said that strict implementation of Corona SOPs is also being ensured in transport.

He said that 15 vehicles across the province have been seized by government for violating SOPs in transport.

He said that Coronavirus is pandemic and its third wave is very dangerous and spreading very fast so he appealed people to follow SOPs and support government in this regard.

