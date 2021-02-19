UrduPoint.com
28 Deaths, 526 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:06 PM

28 deaths, 526 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 28 precious lives whereas 526 new cases were reported on Friday in the province which turned the death toll to 5,166

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic coronavirus claimed another 28 precious lives whereas 526 new cases were reported on Friday in the province which turned the death toll to 5,166.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 166,242.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 313 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, 11 in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib,15 in Rawalpindi,12 in Gujranwala,four in Hafizabad, 14 in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Sialkot, five in Narowal, 12 in Gujrat,63 in Faisalabad, five in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chineot, five in Jhang, 19 in Sargodha, two in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, five in Multan,three in Lodharan, two in Vehari, five in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Layyah, one in Bahawalpur, six in Rahimyar Khan, one in Okara, three in Pakpatan and two new cases were reported in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,159,401 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 153,924 confirmed cases had been recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

