28 Patients Get Kidneys Transplanted At Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:22 PM

28 patients get kidneys transplanted at Allied Hospital Faisalabad

As many as 28 operations of kidney transplantation were conducted successfully at Urology Department of the Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 28 operations of kidney transplantation were conducted successfully at Urology Department of the Allied Hospital.

All medical facilities including operation, medicines and tests were provided to the patients free of cost in the hospital.

This was informed to Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti during the visit of Urology Department Allied Hospital on Monday. SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza and Director Health Services Dr. Tariq islam were also accompanied him.

Incharge Urology Department Dr. Ghulam Mehbub Subhani gave briefing about the performance and available medical facilities at the Urology Department.

AMS Dr. Akram Cheema, Dr. Fahim Yousaf, Asstt. Prof.

Dr. Irfan Munir, Dr. Akmal Smore, Dr. Munir, Dr. Amir and other doctors were present on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner was informed that rules and regulations of Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority was being completely followed in case of kidney transplantation.

Dr. GM Subhani claimed that the Urology Department under the Faisalabad Medical University was the biggest one all over the hospitals in Punjab.

He informed that 62 beds at Allied Hospital and 36 beds at DHQ Hospital were available for the patients of kidney and bladder diseases.

He said that 4 days in a week had been fixed for conducting operations of different diseases of kidney and bladder besides providing medical examination facilities to the patients at outdoor department.

He informed that 22,900 patients had been checked up at OPD during the last year while facilities of medical treatment were provided to the 2758 patients at indoor during this period.

He said that there was burden of kidney patients at this department because the patients from other different districts were also admitted for providing medical services.

He also gave details about the available medical resources for kidney transplantation operations including operations and diagnostic facilities.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti appreciated the performance of Urology Department and vowed that divisional administration would provide all out cooperation for the development and expansion of this department.

He said that coordinated role would be played by the regional committee for human organ transplant to fulfill the legal requirements in connection with kidney transplantation cases.

