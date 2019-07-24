280,000 Sehat Insaf Cards to be distributed in Kasur

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of Agahi Organization called on Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col. (R) Hashim Dogar here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, important matters pertaining to the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards in Kasur District were discussed in detail.

The Minister said that 280,000 Sehat Insaf Cards would be distributed in Kasur and the family would be able to access medical facilities up to Rs 600,000 against one card.

The lists arranged under the BISP have been acquired and cards distribution would soon be started.

He assured that poor and needy patients need not to worry now as they would be able to get best healthcare facilities through this card.

Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for launching that useful facility for the needy and said that Sehat Insaf Cardsfacility would help to lay the foundation of a healthy society in the province.