2,818 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:A total of 2,818 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 148,170 as of Friday.

Over the past day, 34,002 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland, the report said.