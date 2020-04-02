29 corona patients in KP recovered, sent homes: Health Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The recovery of Coronavirus patients continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 29 patients were recovered and sent homes.

According to health department spokesman, 19 patients were recovered in Peshawar.

The spokesman said Corona virus test of all these patients were reported negative now.

The recovered patients include 10 Zaireens. The spokesman advised people to adopt precautionary measures by washing hands with soap on regular intervals and maintain social distancing imperative to defeat the virus.