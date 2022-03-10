UrduPoint.com

29 People Die Of Leptospirosis In Fiji

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Fiji has recorded 991 cases of leptospirosis with 29 deaths this year, 53 cases of typhoid with five deaths and 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever, according to the Health Ministry

Fijians are being urged to be aware of the symptoms associated with leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhoea (LTDD) cases and to seek medical assistance early as reports showed that many infected people were presenting themselves late to the hospital.

Fiji's Minister for Health Ifereimi Waqainabete said Thursday public awareness will enable Fijians to seek health services quicker and receive treatment timely to reduce deaths.

"So we've seen in certain areas, what we call acute febrile illness where our people are presenting with symptoms like fever, malaise, joint pain and diarrhoea. We are working to ensure that we will be able to control the surges, and identify the areas where there is a surge," said the minister.

Fiji Medical Association President Basharat Munshi said people should not ignore the symptoms, even if they're mild, as it can lead to further complications and even deaths.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria that enter the body through skin or eyes, nose or mouth, especially when the skin is broken. Drinking contaminated water may also cause infection.

The outbreaks of leptospirosis are usually caused by exposure to contaminated water such as floodwaters.

In the Pacific island countries, the summer season increased people's risk of contracting leptospirosis due to higher rainfall and frequent flooding.

The health ministry has encouraged everyone to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places, such as empty containers inside and outside homes that may collect water, including discarded tyres, flower vases and pot plant bases

