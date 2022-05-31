UrduPoint.com

290 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

A total of 290 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A total of 290 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,365 on the mainland on Monday.

