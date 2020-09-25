294,740 COVID patients recover; 798 new infections

A total of 294,740 COVID patients have so far recovered in the country while 798 new cases have been registered in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 294,740 COVID patients have so far recovered in the country while 798 new cases have been registered in last 24 hours.

The total active COVID-19 cases in country on Thursday were recorded 7,831, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Seven corona patient, who was under treatment in hospital died on Thursday.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 102 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 37,504 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 16,093 in Sindh, 11,067 in Punjab, 4,202 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,997 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 906 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 1,015 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 309,015 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,610 Balochistan 14,838, GB 3,608, ICT 16,324, KP 37,525, Punjab 98,864 and Sindh 135,246.

About 6,444 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,477 in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 181 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 84 in GB and 70 in AJK.

A total of 3,344,019 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 933 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.