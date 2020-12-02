29,998 children administered polio drops in first day

A seven day Anti polio campaign is in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Wednesday) which will be continued till Januury 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A seven day Anti polio campaign is in full swing in Sukkur district on its second day (Wednesday) which will be continued till Januury 2020.

According to, Director Health Sukkur , more than 29, 998 aged below five years children out of 3 Lacks and 53 thousands in the Sukkur district have been administered polio drops.

He said that the immunization campaign is in full swing and the 1065 mobile teams have been deployed for the campaign, special instructions are already issued and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, he added.