2nd Coronavirus Case Reported In GB: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The second coronavirus case was reported in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday as 14 year-old body Zain Ali who arrived from Iran, has been tested positive for the virus, said Commissioner Baltistan Imran Ali.

He said the child under detention of the health authorities and strict vigilance has been observed to stop spread of the virus in Gilgit Balistan (GB).

The boy had come to Skardu from Iran on February 26 along with his mother after visiting holy shrines and was being treated in a hospital at Skardu . The family had not informed the health authorities about their return from Iran to Skardu.

He said people of GB had to inform the health authorities about their return from Iran.

The Commissioner said around 329 zaireen were in Balochistan after coming from Iran out of which 296 belong to GB and waiting for their return to home districts while 33 belonged to Gilgit.

The health department have taken strict measures to control and check the spread of the virus and launched awareness programmes to inform the general public.

It may be mentioned here that trained team from NIH Islamabad would be reaching Skardu to train doctors and para medical staff in Skardu regarding coronavirus.

