UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2nd Five-day Long Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off: 219,000 Children To Be Immunized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:43 PM

2nd five-day long anti-polio drive kicks off: 219,000 children to be immunized

The 2nd five-day long anti-polio drive launched here at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad by former PTI Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 2nd five-day long anti-polio drive launched here at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad by former PTI Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon.

During the drive as many as 219,000 children of the Abbottabad district would be vaccinated, 960 anti-polio drive teams would work to administer polio drops to vulnerable children while the health department has established 34 centres.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Azhar Jadoon said it is our collective responsibility to not only immunize our own under children under the age of 5 years but also convince refusing parents.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Minhas while briefing said that health teams through door to door campaign would vaccinate children under 5 years of age in every nook and corner of the district.

We have also deputed 18 officers including district administration, health and WHO representatives those would monitor the campaign on daily biases, he added.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Aqeel Bangash, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqball, EPI in-charge Dr. Ishafaq, WHO representatives and EPI staff was present.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Polio Abbottabad Women

Recent Stories

#SalamKissan - Sarsabz Canvas Wall pays tribute to ..

8 minutes ago

Nida Dar upbeat about Pakistan’s chances against ..

21 minutes ago

Organizers and participants of student march booke ..

32 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited starts book ..

32 minutes ago

France honours 13 soldiers killed in Mali helicopt ..

2 minutes ago

Minister discusses mineral sector development with ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.