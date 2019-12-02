2nd five-day long anti-polio drive kicks off: 219,000 children to be immunized

The 2nd five-day long anti-polio drive launched here at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad by former PTI Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The 2nd five-day long anti-polio drive launched here at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad by former PTI Member National Assembly Dr Azhar Jadoon.

During the drive as many as 219,000 children of the Abbottabad district would be vaccinated, 960 anti-polio drive teams would work to administer polio drops to vulnerable children while the health department has established 34 centres.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Azhar Jadoon said it is our collective responsibility to not only immunize our own under children under the age of 5 years but also convince refusing parents.

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Minhas while briefing said that health teams through door to door campaign would vaccinate children under 5 years of age in every nook and corner of the district.

We have also deputed 18 officers including district administration, health and WHO representatives those would monitor the campaign on daily biases, he added.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Aqeel Bangash, DDHO Dr. Shahzad Iqball, EPI in-charge Dr. Ishafaq, WHO representatives and EPI staff was present.