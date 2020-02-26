The experts and speakers of 2nd international public health conference here at Khyber Medical University Health Wednesday advised that there is absolutely no need of creating any panic about corona virus as by adopting some preventive measures the disease could be averted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The experts and speakers of 2nd international public health conference here at Khyber Medical University Health Wednesday advised that there is absolutely no need of creating any panic about corona virus as by adopting some preventive measures the disease could be averted.

Health experts said that keep covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing are among the most important preventive measures to control the disease.

Dr. Mumtaz Ali National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad advised audience to frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap, avoid close contact with sick people, animals, touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

He informed that NIH has taken necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case of novel coronavirus. He said that Ministry of Health has issued instructions to all provinces to make arrangements to receive possible cases and provide them necessary care.

Dr. Mumtaz Ali shared that corona virus is a new respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hebei province of China. The facility to confirm the new virus through a laboratory test is only available in a few countries of the world.

However, he said the NIH is fully equipped to isolate corona virus and thus the virus can be confirmed by excluding other types of coronavirus, he added. He said the NIH has already issued an advisory and alert on Novel Coronavirus to all provincial health departments and specially Points of Entries at all airports and ground crossing in the country.

He said the NIH has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment, World Health Organizations and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation and holding meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation and take necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case.

Besides others Dr. Zia ul Haq (Pro VC & Dean Public Health), Dr. Zohaib Khan (Director ORIC), Dr. Samia Latif (UK), Dr. Muhammad Fawad (CDC China), Dr. Yasir Yousafzai (Director PHRL) and Dr. Maqsood Khan Chairman Health Care Commission also talked to the plenary session.

Earlier while inaugurating the conference VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid welcomed the participants especially the guest speakers from abroad and across the country.

He said this conference was organized on such a moment when this region was confronting with the threat of Corona virus. He hoped that findings and recommendations of this conference would not only help in confronting Corona virus but it would also suggest a broader line of action against all the major Public Health issues.