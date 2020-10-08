UrduPoint.com
3 Confirmed, 627 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:42 PM

3 confirmed, 627 suspect cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three new confirmed while 627 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Three new confirmed while 627 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday ,one confirmed case of the dengue virus has been reported in Lahore, one in Gujranwala and one confirmed case was reported in Dera Ghazi Khan.

All suspect patients had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 93 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 84 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently nine patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered larvae from 8,943 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

