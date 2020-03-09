3-day anti-polio drive starts in 16 KP districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special three-day anti-polio campaign started in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A special three-day anti-polio campaign started in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The Health Department said, the campaign will be carried out in Peshawar, Buner, Hangu, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

During the campaign around 3450847 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease. Strict security measures have been adopted for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

To make the campaign successful, 12081 teams of trained anti-polio workers have been constituted which included 10485 mobile teams, 871 fixed, 619 transit and 106 roaming teams.

To effectively monitor the performance of teams, 3585 area in-charges have also been deployed.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit said that 12 cases of polio virus have so far been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current year and urged upon all segments of the society to actively participate in anti-polio campaign so that our coming generation could be saved from becoming handicapped.