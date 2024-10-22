Open Menu

3 Day Free Eye Camp Organized In Ziarat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

3 Day free eye camp organized in Ziarat

A three-day free eye camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat in collaboration with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Al Shifa Eye Hospital Sukkur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A three-day free eye camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat in collaboration with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Al Shifa Eye Hospital Sukkur.

The camp was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdul Razzaq Tareen, Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi and Dr. Irfanuddin.

Focal Person Al Shifa Hospital Abdul Jabbar Memon gave medicines along with glasses to the patients with free of cost.

Free operations, medicines and spectacles were provided in the camp, Al-Shifa's expert doctors operated of some patients after checking a large number of patients in the camp.

The public circles of Ziarat thanked OGDCL and Al Shifa Trust for organizing the three-day free camp at Ziarat.

They also expressed hope that this effort of OGDCL and Al-Shafa would have positive effects in terms of health.

Related Topics

Company Oil Sukkur Ziarat Abdul Razzaq Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

3 minutes ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

7 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

8 minutes ago
 Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

15 minutes ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

7 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment ..

LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students

7 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

15 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s ..

Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20

14 minutes ago
 Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: off ..

Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official

3 minutes ago
 US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yell ..

US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen

15 minutes ago
 SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as ..

SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers

3 minutes ago
 Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy ..

Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health