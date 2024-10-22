3 Day free eye camp organized in Ziarat

A three-day free eye camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat in collaboration with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Al Shifa Eye Hospital Sukkur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A three-day free eye camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat in collaboration with Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Al Shifa Eye Hospital Sukkur.

The camp was inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdul Razzaq Tareen, Director OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi and Dr. Irfanuddin.

Focal Person Al Shifa Hospital Abdul Jabbar Memon gave medicines along with glasses to the patients with free of cost.

Free operations, medicines and spectacles were provided in the camp, Al-Shifa's expert doctors operated of some patients after checking a large number of patients in the camp.

The public circles of Ziarat thanked OGDCL and Al Shifa Trust for organizing the three-day free camp at Ziarat.

They also expressed hope that this effort of OGDCL and Al-Shafa would have positive effects in terms of health.