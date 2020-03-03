3-day free medical camp opened in Sukkur

A three-day "Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro Eye Camp" is going on at the Jaccababad Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) hospital, from Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A three-day "Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro Eye Camp" is going on at the Jaccababad Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) hospital, from Tuesday.

The eye camp inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Privatization, Chief Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro whereas treatment and operations are being carried out by renowned surgeons and doctors from all over the country.

The organizers of eye camp included Begum Saeeda Soomro, Mir Anwar Ali Khan Soomro, Zuilfqar Usman, Ali Hassan Khan Thaheem, Asghar Khan Panwhar and others.

According to Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, following the mission of Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro, we organising medical camps where senior doctors are being provide free medical examinations and medicines to the people of the region.