3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized and Flavored Milk’ concludes at UVAS

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / - 21 February , 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised three days hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized and Flavored Milk’ under the project ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 18 participants/professionals from public and private sector dairy industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad lauded the organizer for arranging this workshop for the capacity building of professionals to boost dairy industry in Pakistan.

Thefocus of the training was to introduce to the audience pasteurized milk and its products as well as flavored milk and the concept of processing flavored milkfor value edition in dairy business.

UVAS Qiraat and Naat Society’s newoffice-bearers sworn-in

The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organisedthe first annual meet-up andoath-taking ceremony at the City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers.Renowned NaatKhuwanAkhterHussainQureshi,Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani, Prof Dr MuhammadYasinTipu and a large number of students and faculty members were present.