3-day polio campaign to be started from December 16

Three-day polio campaign to be started here across division Sargodha from December 16 and all district administrations have been directed to complete fool proof arrangements for anti-polio campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Three-day polio campaign to be started here across division Sargodha December 16 and all district administrations have been directed to complete fool proof arrangements for anti-polio campaign.

The Acting Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar has also issued directions for strict monitoring of polio campaign and urged masses to cooperate with the polio teams for completion of polio immunizing process.

The Director Health Services Dr Rana Abdullah briefed that during polio drive more than 1,397,000 children below five years of age would be immunized with polio drops across division.

He said that total 3302 mobile, 407 permanent and 192 transit teams would perform their duties in different union councils (UCs) across division.

The Chief executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Riaz Ahmed told that 630,000 children would be immunized polio drops in district Sargodha for which 1451 mobile, 198 permanent and 81 transit teams have been constituted for polio duties while 3766 officers and staffers have also been trained.

He said that arrangements were being completed here so that all children could be immunized to eradicate polio virus in next generations.

All stakeholders including educational instituted would also be taken into loop for making the campaign successful and achieving hundred percent targets, he said.