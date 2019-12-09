UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-day Polio Campaign To Be Started From December 16

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

3-day polio campaign to be started from December 16

Three-day polio campaign to be started here across division Sargodha from December 16 and all district administrations have been directed to complete fool proof arrangements for anti-polio campaign

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Three-day polio campaign to be started here across division Sargodha from December 16 and all district administrations have been directed to complete fool proof arrangements for anti-polio campaign.

The Acting Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar has also issued directions for strict monitoring of polio campaign and urged masses to cooperate with the polio teams for completion of polio immunizing process.

The Director Health Services Dr Rana Abdullah briefed that during polio drive more than 1,397,000 children below five years of age would be immunized with polio drops across division.

He said that total 3302 mobile, 407 permanent and 192 transit teams would perform their duties in different union councils (UCs) across division.

The Chief executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Riaz Ahmed told that 630,000 children would be immunized polio drops in district Sargodha for which 1451 mobile, 198 permanent and 81 transit teams have been constituted for polio duties while 3766 officers and staffers have also been trained.

He said that arrangements were being completed here so that all children could be immunized to eradicate polio virus in next generations.

All stakeholders including educational instituted would also be taken into loop for making the campaign successful and achieving hundred percent targets, he said.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sargodha December All From

Recent Stories

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

10 minutes ago

Zayed Housing Programme assists 188 Emiratis with ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

20 minutes ago

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

36 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hos ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.