3-day training workshop on Epidemiology concludes at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) and National Institute of Health( NIH), Islamabad jointly organized a 3-day training course on "Introduction Laboratory Epidemiology" for epidemiologists and public health experts at the Institute of Public Health(IPH), Lahore.

The aim of training workshop was to provide know how and elaborate importance as well as the role of laboratory tests in diagnosis of diseases to the epidemiologists and public health experts so that a strong linkage could be developed between both systems, says a press released issued here on Saturday.

Sixteen faculty members of IPH got training as "Master Trainers" who will not only educate the student doctors of Master of Public Health (MPH) class but also provide training to other epidemiologists in Punjab.

Giving details, Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that Laboratory Epidemiology course would enable the experts working in the field to get more authentic data of any epidemic/disease and random sampling for diagnosis through lab tests, it would help to determine the intensity of diseases and its future trend for in time forecast about the epidemic.

Dr Obaidullah Qazi incharge BSL3 Lab, the IPH informed that participants were given lecture on the role of Anti-Microbial Resistance in diagnostics keeping present case scenario of COVID-19 and Dengue. WHO Punjab Chief Dr Jamshed said the World Health Organization would continue support to IPH in capacity building and training of public health experts to strengthening the disease control system by improving the procedure of field survey and sample collection by the field staff.

WHO 's expert Dr Uzma and Dr Nazish, Dr Zurva from NIH acted as the course facilitators.

BoM Member, IPH Dr Umer Farooq Baluch also attended the concluding ceremony.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.