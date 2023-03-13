3 doctors held for illegal kidney removal in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Police along with the Punjab Human Transplant Authority officials on Monday conducted a raid at a hospital in Morgah area and arrested three doctors involved in extracting kidneys illegally

According to sources, police have also recovered 20 million from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Zahid, Athar and Abid Latif.

City Police Office, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem for taking action against the accused.

CPO said the buying and selling of kidneys of helpless people was unbearable.

He said that strict action will be taken against such elements involved in making money through illegal businesses.

