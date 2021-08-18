UrduPoint.com

3 More COVID-19 Positive Patients Die, 132 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:16 PM

3 more COVID-19 positive patients die, 132 test positive in Hyderabad

Three more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 487 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 487 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, 132 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Tuesday night with a 17 per cent positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1773 in Hyderabad.

The focal person of the district Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1773 active cases, 1745 were at home isolation while 28 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 765 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 132 cases were reported as positive with a 17 percent positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 430799 people had received first jab while 128143 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 3841 people received their first jab while 1794 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

