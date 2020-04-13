3 more Covid-19 suspect tested positive in AJK; tally surges to 43

With the appearance of three new suspects tested positive during the last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the state rose to 43 on Monday, AJK health authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) , With the appearance of three new suspects tested positive during the last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected persons tested positive in the state rose to 43 on Monday, AJK health authorities said.

Three of the above new suspects tested positive belong to Bhimbher district and 02 from Mirpukr district who had been shifted to the hospitals of the concerned district for treatment, the official statement released to the media on Monday said.

As many as 99 more coronavirus suspects were discharged from various Quarantine Centers after they were tested negative, the health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities continued that a total of 992 suspected cases were sent for test of which the results of 920 had been received.

Of these a total of 43 of the suspects were tested positive till Monday. All rest of 873 suspects were tested negative.

The AJK govt. has established 60 quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing, the authorities said adding that the identical PCR testing facilities will also be available at CMH Rawalakot next week.