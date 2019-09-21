3 more dengue patients admitted to Allied Hospital

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The dengue virus has been detected in three more patients, who have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Among these patients include 25-year-old Waqas of Faisalabad, 30-year-old Khalid of Rawalpindi and 28-year-old Sufiyan of Gojra.

They were admitted to Isolation Ward of Allied Hospital where now seven patients are under treatment, a spokesman of Allied Hospital said.