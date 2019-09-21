3 More Dengue Patients Admitted To Allied Hospital
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:14 PM
The dengue virus has been detected in three more patients, who have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad
Among these patients include 25-year-old Waqas of Faisalabad, 30-year-old Khalid of Rawalpindi and 28-year-old Sufiyan of Gojra.
They were admitted to Isolation Ward of Allied Hospital where now seven patients are under treatment, a spokesman of Allied Hospital said.