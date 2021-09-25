3 more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 39 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in the district.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 788 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,029, while 24,089 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 184 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 69 at DHQ Hospital and 38 at General Hospital. He further said that 651 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.