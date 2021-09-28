UrduPoint.com

3 More Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:34 PM

Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 36 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Another three patients died of COVID-19 while 36 cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 742 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 912 while 24,297 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 162 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 at DHQ Hospital and 42 at General Hospital. He further said that 582 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Health

