30 corona positive cases reported in Vehari in a day

BUREWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 30 more citizens tested positive of coronavirus during the last 24 hours pushing the total number of patients to 134 across district Vehari.

According to Health department sources, 30 new positive cases were reported in the district in last 24 hours which showed that the masses were ignoring SoPs.

The official sources said the total number of Covid-19 patients reached to 134 including 76 from Burewala, 30 from Vehari and 28 patients from Maelsi. The sources added that two health professionals also tested positive in the district.

All corona patients quarantined themselves in their homes,said sources.