UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Covid-19 Deaths, 535 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:22 PM

30 covid-19 deaths, 535 new cases reported in Punjab

As many as 30 deaths and 535 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the Punjab province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 30 deaths and 535 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the Punjab province.

According to the record shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 128,673 while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3,452 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 354 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Nankana Sahib,72 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,6 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,3 in Mandi Bahauddin,4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 1 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,18 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,3 in Lodharan,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Chineot,4 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali, 4 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang,1 in Bhakkar,4 in Bahawalpur,2 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,3 in Bahawalnagar,10 in Sahiwal,2 in Okara, 6 in Rajanpur and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2, 223,422 tests for COVID-19 so far while 115,424 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were provided in 244 hospitals across the province,where 8,264 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients in which 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility among which 537 beds were occupied..

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 166 ventilators were in use.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers were infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Attock From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kazakhstani President on ..

9 minutes ago

RCB accelerates campaign against defaulters; colle ..

1 minute ago

European Experts Cancel Dec 16-18 Visit to Belarus ..

1 minute ago

Sikh MPA Mahinder Pall Singh pays tribute to marty ..

1 minute ago

Japan Yet to Consider Russian Vaccine Against COVI ..

14 minutes ago

Local POL production increase by 1.57% during July ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.