30 more health workers vaccinated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of vaccinated health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 229 after 30 more workers have been vaccinated by the health department here on Saturday.

According to the details of the health department, a total of 30 health workers were vaccinated on Saturday in two districts of the province, Peshawar and Swat, bringing the total number of vaccinated workers in the eight districts selected for vaccination to 229. According to data released by the health department, on February 3, the third day of the vaccination campaign, 14 Peshawar and 16 Swat medical personnel were vaccinated against corona.