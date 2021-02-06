UrduPoint.com
30 More Health Workers Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:23 PM

The number of vaccinated health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 229 after 30 more workers have been vaccinated by the health department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of vaccinated health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 229 after 30 more workers have been vaccinated by the health department here on Saturday.

The frontline health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being vaccinated against corona and 30 more workers vaccinated by the health department.

According to the details of the health department, a total of 30 health workers were vaccinated on Saturday in two districts of the province, Peshawar and Swat, bringing the total number of vaccinated workers in the eight districts selected for vaccination to 229. According to data released by the health department, on February 3, the third day of the vaccination campaign, 14 Peshawar and 16 Swat medical personnel were vaccinated against corona.

