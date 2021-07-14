30 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 30 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) ::As many as 30 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 1,338 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 157 while 20,481 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present,42 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital and 7 at DHQ Hospital. He further saidthat 82 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.