30 persons booked over violation of section 144

Muzaffargarh police registered 30 cases against different persons for violation of section 144, imposed after lockdown situation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police registered 30 cases against different persons for violation of section 144, imposed after lockdown situation.

The police also claimed to arrest nearly 40 persons in violation of pillion riding and some other minor crimes.

According to police sources, the law enforcers are fully alert and also imparting awareness about utility of self-isolation amongst masses.

The citizens are instructed to stay in their houses.

However, no body is allowed to violate section 144 and pillion riding.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, himself is monitoring the situation.