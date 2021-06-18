UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,000 Policemen Vaccinated In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

3,000 policemen vaccinated in sargodha

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday said all out efforts were being made to protect employees of the police department from coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday said all out efforts were being made to protect employees of the police department from coronavirus.

The DPO said a corona vaccination centre at Police Lines was providing maximum facilitiesto the personnel on daily basis.

He added 3,000 policemen had so far been vaccinated inSargodha, including 2,650 of district police, 145 staffers of traffic police and 175 clerical staff.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HEC launches e-courses on its policies regarding s ..

4 minutes ago

China to further shorten negative lists for foreig ..

4 minutes ago

Economy on right track due to transparent, corrupt ..

4 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session begins to pres ..

10 minutes ago

11 accused arrested, narcotics seized in sargodha

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.