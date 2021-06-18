3,000 policemen vaccinated in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed on Friday said all out efforts were being made to protect employees of the police department from coronavirus.

The DPO said a corona vaccination centre at Police Lines was providing maximum facilitiesto the personnel on daily basis.

He added 3,000 policemen had so far been vaccinated inSargodha, including 2,650 of district police, 145 staffers of traffic police and 175 clerical staff.