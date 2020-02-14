UrduPoint.com
30,000 Jobs Provided In Health Dept By Present Govt: Dr. Yasmin

Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

30,000 jobs provided in Health dept by present govt: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday attended Second International Paediatric Urology Conference, organized by the Association of Paediatric Surgeon of Pakistan in Children Hospital.

Dean Children Hospital Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Prof. Dr. M. Saleem, VC Kind Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba, Prof. Dr. Imran Mushtaq from London, Prof. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Shaukat, Dr. Chawa, Dr. Peter, faculty members, renowned medical experts and surgeons across the country were present on this occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that providing healthy environment to the children was utmost necessary for ensuring the healthy life, adding, the basic purpose for establishing five new mother and child hospitals was to ensure the health of mother and child.

She informed that a large number of mother and children lost their lives during the gynie process.

She said that provision of hygienic and clean atmosphere and healthy life to the children was the basic responsibility of the government.

The Minister said that 30,000 jobs had been provided to the people in Health Department. First time male nurses had been appointed, she said and added that international level treatment facilities would be provided to the patients by providing training to the doctors on model lines.

She elaborated the government would ensure reduction in child diseases by setting up child health universities, adding that the government had selected far-flung areas for setting up mother and child hospitals.

Dean Children Hospital Prof. Masood Sadiq thanked Dr. Yasmin Rashid for attending the conference. VC KEMU Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal lauded the services of the Minister for ensuring the health of mother and child.

