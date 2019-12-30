UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

300,000 TB Patients Get Free Treatment Facilities Every Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:36 PM

300,000 TB patients get free treatment facilities every year

National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program on Monday said that 300,000 TB patients are benefiting from free diagnostic and treatment facilities at hospitals every year in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program on Monday said that 300,000 TB patients are benefiting from free diagnostic and treatment facilities at hospitals every year in Pakistan.

According to an official of National TB Control Program, total TB cases incidence rate per year is 525,000 in Pakistan while the figure of TB cases under treatment is 368,589.

He said that Pakistan ranks four among countries with high incident cases of multi-drug resistant TB as estimated 27,000 new cases are reported every year. As many as 160,000 Tuberculosis patients are missed from treatment and 56,000 deaths are occurred due to this disease every year.

He said that 1571 microscopy centers have been working in the country. He added TB treatment success rate is 93 percent. He said that the government has paid special attention to this critical issue and strengthened the program for providing a free treatment to TB patients.

The official said that more than 30 hospitals have been upgraded to take care of multi-drug resistant TB cases and 13 laboratories equipped with state of the art facilities are being established in various parts of the country.

He said that the government is committed to achieve the target of eliminating the disease from the country and sought support of all stakeholders in this regard.

He said that every year World Tuberculosis Day is observed in Pakistan to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences and to step up efforts to end the disease epidemic. He said that World TB Day marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

He said that TB remains the world's deadliest infectious killer. Each day, nearly 4,500 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease, he added. He added to accelerate the TB response in countries to reach targets heads of states came together and made strong commitments to end TB at the first-ever UN High Level Meeting in September 2018.

He said that global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 54 million lives since the year 2000 and reduced the TB mortality rate by 42%.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations September 2018 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

10 minutes ago

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karac ..

10 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

10 minutes ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

10 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating Company assigns IER to STML

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asks parliam ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.