3,045 new coronavirus cases reported; 45 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 46,861 as 3,045 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 46,861 as 3,045 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty Five corona patients, 39 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six out of hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 281 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, out of 1,760 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 48,223 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 12,226 in Sindh, 21,515 in Punjab, 5,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,446 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 706 in Balochistan, 295 in GB, and 504 in AJK.

Around 337,553 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 392,356 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,556, Balochistan 17,046, GB 4,619, ICT 29,427, KP 46,604, Punjab 117,898 and Sindh 170206.

About 7,942 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,897 Sindh among eight of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Friday, 2,960 in Punjab 15 of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,355 in KP eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 307 in ICT among two of them died in hospital on Friday, 165 in Balochistan, 97 in GB one of them died in hospital on Friday and 161 in AJK five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital died on Friday.

A total of 5,435,139 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 614 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,651 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.