307,608 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:16 PM

307,608 people vaccinated against corona in Faisalabad

As many as 307,608 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 307,608 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 223,268 citizens had been given first dose while 54,242 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 17,725 health workers were also given first dose while 12,373 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were vaccinated. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 53,370 first doses and 35580 second doses of vaccine were in the stock inFaisalabad, he added.

