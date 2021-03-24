UrduPoint.com
309155 Children To Be Administered Polio Drops In Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:38 PM

District administration Dir Lower was informed on Wednesday that at least 309155 childrent would be vaccinated polio drops during polio eradication campaign starting from March 29

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. Rtd. Aun Haider Gondal chaired a meeting which was attended by DHO Dr.

Nazeer Ahmad, DDHO Dr. Irshad Roghani, Dr. Andrew Etsano, Provincial Team Leader UNICEF. Dr. Ihsan, Dr. Amjad, IO WHO Col. Ret. Saifullah, EOC and Zakria (Health Deptt).

DHO Dir Lower briefed the forum regarding upcoming Polio Campaign.

During the meeting DHO informed that as many as 309155 under aged children will be vaccinated for which 1000 teams have been specified.

