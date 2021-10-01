31 more COVID-19 cases reported in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 31 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, as many as 811 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 767 while 24,542 patients so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at Allied Hospital,133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

Currently,145 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 at DHQ Hospital and 37 at General Hospital. He further said that 483 confirmed patients were in isolation in their homes in the district.