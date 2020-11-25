UrduPoint.com
31 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

As many as 31 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 31 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Wednesday that 348 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad, out of these reports of 31 were positive.

He said that the district administration had made arrangements for collecting samples of suspected patients by visiting their residence. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been reserved for the virus patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 61 patients including 38 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 34 including 3 confirmed patients were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.

