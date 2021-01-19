UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

31 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:01 PM

31 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 765 as 31 more people tested positive during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Tuesday were recorded 765 as 31 more people tested positive during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of health department said that 797 coronavirus tests were conducted in Faisalabad.

He said that one more corona patient died taking the death toll to 375, while 6690 people had so far recovered in the district since March last year. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied hospital and 85 at DHQ hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. At present, 110 patients including 42 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 49 including 6 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ hospital, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers return to international ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture, key partne ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.92 a barrel M ..

21 minutes ago

Biden's top diplomat vows US will lead but restore ..

4 minutes ago

Man hit to death by train in Taxila

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.