31 New COVID 19 Positive Cases Surfaced In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:37 PM

31 new COVID 19 positive cases surfaced in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday reported 31 new COVID- 19 positive cases during the last 24 hours in which 30 cases are reported in capital Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday reported 31 new COVID- 19 positive cases during the last 24 hours in which 30 cases are reported in capital Muzaffarabad. The total cases in the stated increase to 145 which alarmed the government about the rapid spread of the pandemic in a week after relaxations in lockdown .

Most of the cases are being reported in Muzaffarabad city where markets were jam packed with buyers during the week but were closed on Monday midnight however, the traders protested against the decision.

The AJK government is likely to announce three day relaxation in the 2 weeks lockdown before Eid ul fitr after negotiations with representatives of traders, a source said adding the ban on public transport would remain intact.

A spokesman of the government on COVID-19 Dr. Mustafa Bashir said rapidly growing cases were evident that the decision of the government to enforce complete lockdown was correct and based on true analysis.

He said the new cases were being traced through random testing . He said a 40 bed isolation Hospital in Muzaffarabad had fulled and for more patients, new arrangements would have to be made.

