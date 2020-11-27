UrduPoint.com
3,113 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 54 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:34 PM

3,113 new Coronavirus cases reported; 54 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 45,533 as 3,113 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 45,533 as 3,113 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty four corona patients, 46 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 276 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,772 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 43,214 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 10,585 in Sindh, 18,198 in Punjab, 4,899 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,228 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,030 in Balochistan, 312 in GB, and 908 in AJK.

Around 335,881 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 389,311 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,501, Balochistan 17,008, GB 4,598, ICT 28,980, KP 46,281, Punjab 117,160 and Sindh 168,783.

About 7,897 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,885 Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and six out of hospital on Thursday, 2,945 in Punjab 22 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1,346 in KP two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 305 in ICT among eight of them died in hospital on Thursday, 165 in Balochistan, 96 in GB and 155 in AJK one of them died in hospital and two out of hospital died on Thursday.

A total of 5,386,916 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,647 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

